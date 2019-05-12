Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Testa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. Testa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne M. Testa Obituary
TESTA, Anne M.

98, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Anne was one of 10 children, widow of Michael D. Testa, they were married 54 years, and daughter of the late Vincent Michael and Angelina Crescenzi. She was the Lunchroom Manager for Hillsborough County Public Schools for 33 years, then worked for Michaels until she decided to retire. Anne was an avid baseball fan, always rooting for her Tampa Bay Rays. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend with a heart as big as the moon. She loved her family and always put them first. She is fondly remembered as the "Little General," and the Champion of Guilt Trips. Her giving and loving spirit will always be cherished. Anne is survived by her children, Philip (Judy) Testa and Angela (William) Landers; grandchildren, Anita Sexton, John Testa, and Erik Landers; great-grandchildren, Emily Sexton, Hillary Sexton, CJ Testa, Logan Testa, Anise Morris, and Lily Parrish; brother, Rocco Crescenzi; sisters, Antionette and Isabel Crescenzi; and numerous nieces and nephews. In Celebration of her life, family will receive friends from 10-11 on Wednesday, May 15 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33603 with a service to follow at 11 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now