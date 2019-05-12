TESTA, Anne M.



98, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Anne was one of 10 children, widow of Michael D. Testa, they were married 54 years, and daughter of the late Vincent Michael and Angelina Crescenzi. She was the Lunchroom Manager for Hillsborough County Public Schools for 33 years, then worked for Michaels until she decided to retire. Anne was an avid baseball fan, always rooting for her Tampa Bay Rays. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend with a heart as big as the moon. She loved her family and always put them first. She is fondly remembered as the "Little General," and the Champion of Guilt Trips. Her giving and loving spirit will always be cherished. Anne is survived by her children, Philip (Judy) Testa and Angela (William) Landers; grandchildren, Anita Sexton, John Testa, and Erik Landers; great-grandchildren, Emily Sexton, Hillary Sexton, CJ Testa, Logan Testa, Anise Morris, and Lily Parrish; brother, Rocco Crescenzi; sisters, Antionette and Isabel Crescenzi; and numerous nieces and nephews. In Celebration of her life, family will receive friends from 10-11 on Wednesday, May 15 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33603 with a service to follow at 11 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Boza & Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019