MORAN, Anne Monaghan
Mrs. Anne "Ams" Monaghan (Muldoon) Moran, of Spring Hill, Florida, born on March 16, 1946 in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland, to the late Anne Monaghan Muldoon and the late James Muldoon, passed away peacefully at home at age 73 on July 2, 2019. She was a Medical Coder at Oak Hill Hospital and retired in 2010. Anne was the beloved wife of Mickey Moran. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Muldoon; and sister, Margaret Faulds.Anne is survived by her son, Michael J Moran II (Lori Moran); daughters, Karyn Moran (Jonathan Winaker) and Shannon Eck (Richard Eck); brother, Thomas Muldoon; sister, Frances Moran; and grandchildren, Daniel, Kaleigh, Caroline, Erin, Connor, Brian, Zoe, and Colin. She loved travelling, telling stories, crossword puzzles and her family. Friends and family may pay their respects at the visitation on Tuesday, July 9 from 2-4 pm and from 6-8 pm at Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes, 4450 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, Florida, 34606. Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 1 pm at St. Frances Cabrini, 5030 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 followed by burial at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019