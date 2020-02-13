Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Anne 71, of Clearwater, Florida passed away on February 2, 2020 just shy of her 72nd birthday. She passed peacefully surrounded by family following a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Born in Florence, Alabama, Anne grew up in Huntsville, Alabama where she graduated from Huntsville High School in 1966. She went on to Samford University in Birmingham prior to receiving her master's degree in Education from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. What followed was 38 years in the Hillsborough and Pinellas school systems. After a formal retirement, Anne satisfied her love of fashion and education working part-time in retail and editing college curriculum literature. Above all, she loved cooking elaborate meals for friends and loved ones. Anne is survived by her husband, Steve; and daughter, Lauren Barnathan (Adam). A celebration of life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to CurePSP www.psp.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020

