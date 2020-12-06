NORDLING, Anne Marie (Anesten) 95, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Herndon, Virginia, December 1, 2020. She was one of those fortunate people who have a genuinely positive attitude and lived a long life appreciating the many happy experiences possible in the World. Borgun Anne-Marie Anderson was born November 10, 1925 in Borås, Sweden. When she was still quite young, like others in his generation, her Father adopted Anesten as the new family name. He was quite gregarious and owned a men's clothing store in Borås, appropriately called Anesten's. Through her last days, Anne fondly recalled how her father doted on his only daughter with much love and affection. Her teen years were spent listening to the radio news and blackening out her home's windows at night as WWII unfolded around neutral Sweden. After the War she earned a degree in childhood education and worked as a kindergarten teacher. At the age of 26 with courage and determination, Anne decided to emigrate to America on her own. Like many other immigrants she landed at Ellis Island and typical of the time, her name was confused and recorded by authorities as Anesten M. Borgun. When she married this became Anesten M. Nordling according to U.S. government records. Her children and U.S. friends knew her as Anne, while her Swedish friends and relatives continued to call her Borgun. Even though she had a paternal uncle that she could have lived near, the late William Anderson of Fargo, North Dakota, she chose to start her new life on her own in beautiful Colorado. Anne enjoyed telling people about a perk of her first job at the Russell Stover factory in Denver, workers were permitted to eat any chocolates that did not pass quality control. From Colorado, Anne moved to San Francisco and enjoyed the rugged beaches, redwood forests, and rolling hills of Northern California. Her photo collection includes images of her taking rides with her former husband, Karl, on winding coastal roads in sports cars of the time (think Arnolt-Bristol, Porsche, and Triumph.) She met Karl at the International Club in San Francisco on account of their shared mother language, Swedish. After getting married, they lived for one year in Philadelphia while Karl obtained a MS degree at the University of Pennsylvania. After Philadelphia they moved to Southern California, where her sons were born in the sixties. Living in both the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, she enjoyed the warm sunshine and exciting sights of those growing metropolitan areas. She next moved to the East Coast for what turned out to be a brief one year stay in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where her husband co-founded a technology company. In 1970, Anne moved with her family to Largo, Florida where the new company decided to relocate. This ended up being her longest-lived address, where she spent 49 years. She found more pleasure in the natural bounty of Florida's flora, fauna and beaches. In the backyard of her new home Anne planted a Live Oak that she tended to, enabling it to become quite large and the focal point of the property. The yard was bordered by a creek that led to the Gulf of Mexico. In this creek she saw not only wayward sharks from the Gulf, but also alligators and otters from the lake upstream, as well as manatees and their calves slowly passing by. On an unusually frigid winter day many years ago, when the warm water fish were stunned motionless and floated to the surface due to the temperature drop, she scooped a large Snook out of the creek with a laundry basket and baked it for supper. One of her favorite interactions with the nature in her backyard was making sure the local racoon population had food and clean water to rinse it in each evening. Not only did Anne welcome nature's visitors, she was most interested in and loved to befriend people from other cultures. Her sons can recall socializing with people from India and Colombia; hosting a high school exchange student from Argentina; helping a single mom from Vietnam; and her intense study of American indigenous tribes. In her last months, she became close to Mahawa, a caring woman from Sierra Leone. Anne's working career not only sustained her, she earned money to help pay for the raising of her sons. When she had lived in San Francisco she worked as an office assistant for a group of doctors. In Florida, this earlier medical experience helped her gain a position in the medical records department at Sun Coast Hospital in Largo, Florida. She was fortunate to enjoy a long and active retirement. Her garden was the object of her love and attention for many hours over the years. She was not dissuaded by the Florida heat, fire ants, or a fearsome and thorny bougainvillea hedge and meticulously tended to every blade of grass, fallen leaf, and loose twig. Her cat, Bombay, also shared in her passion for the outdoors, following her everywhere she went in the garden and plopping himself down next to her as she tended to it. She was also able to travel, going as far as Australia, Korea, and Sweden as well as many other interesting places. She lived in her own home in Florida until just shy of the age 94, a remarkable feat. In 2019, she moved to a senior home in Herndon, Virginia. In a stroke of luck, she moved from the senior home to her son and daughter-in-law's house in January 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Fortunately, during her life her health was mostly good, although in her final months, after beating more than three billion times and two minor heart attacks years earlier, her heart was not as strong as it had been. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Ulla; and three brothers, Olav, Ulf, and Orvar. She is survived by her youngest son, Leif Nordling (Luxembourg); his wife, Yeong Rim Park; and her grandchildren from Leif, Henrik Nordling and Ellen Shaw (Canada); Ellen's mother, Rose Shaw (Canada); her oldest son, Eric Nordling (USA); his wife, Rosaleen Presley; and her grandchildren from Eric, Karl Nordling and Ian Nordling; her generous former husband, Karl Nordling (USA); and his caring wife, Anne-Berit Nordling; and her kind sons, Jeff Aughey and Eric Aughey; her nieces in Sweden, Ylwa Anesten, Marie Brewer, and Lisa Lindberg; her nephews in Sweden, Per Anesten, Åke Anesten, and Bengt Anesten; friends and helpful neighbors in Florida, Sheri and Michelle, Janice, Dan and Jeanne, and David. Memorial services will occur later, when they can be done safely. In lieu of flowers, those wanting to acknowledge Anne may do so by donating to the non-profit that her grandson Ian is associated with at the following website: https://intlassnspellingascomms.z2systems.com/donation.jsp?campaign=25&
. Anne will be laid to rest with her mother and father at Saint Sigfrids Griftegård in Borås, Sweden.