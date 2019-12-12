Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne OSBORNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OSBORNE, Anne Marie (Flynn) 83, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away November 23, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Anne was born February 5, 1936, in Lakewood, Ohio to the late Leo and Mary Flynn. Her family later moved to Clearwater, Florida when she was a child. Anne married the love of her life, the late Bobby Lee Osborne February 1, 1955, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Together they raised six children, Robert Osborne (Kathy), Mark Osborne (Heidi), Glenn Osborne (Patty), Julie Osborne, Jeff Osborne, and Janet Weaver. Anne was a devout Catholic and a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family and loved being a Grandma to her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Anne loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She was famous for her Christmas cookies and loved cooking meals for her family. Anne enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and loved playing golf. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. The family will gather to celebrate her life with a private service.

