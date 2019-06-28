BENDER, Anne Robertson
"Robbie" age 62, died suddenly on June 7, 2019 in her home in Zephyrhills, FL. The beloved daughter of Ann L. Bender and the late Cole Y. Bender of Ridgefield, CT. She was born in Oswego, NY, and attended SUNY Oswego obtaining a BS in biology and a BA in art and education. She worked in New York City as a photographic retoucher. She was a talented painter, whose art reflected her interest in wildlife and still lives on in the murals she painted at the Gainesville Zoo, Norwalk, CT and Dallas, TX. She was a member of the Zephyrhills art club. Anne is survived by her loving mother, Ann Bender of Zephyrhills, FL; two sisters, Elizabeth Carlson of Tampa, FL and Caroline Robertson of Oswego, NY; as well as two nephews, Cole Carlson of Tampa, FL and Conor Barry of Wellington, FL. She was predeceased by her father, Cole and sister, Alison. Her final resting place will be the Rural Cemetery in Oswego, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to the Humane Society.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019