SCOLARO, Anne Marie (Anna) 97, born in New York City and lived in Highland, New York for 16 years, and has been a resident of Tampa for 81 years. Anna was born May 5, 1923. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vicenzo and Leonarda Corso; husband, Joe "GiGi" Scolaro; and brother, Paul Corso. She is survived by sister, Josephine Fernandez; two children, Carol (Dr. Joseph) Craig and JoAnn (Phil) Demmi; two grandchildren, Gina (Jason) Misenhelder and Christopher Craig; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Kai Misenhelder; sister-in-law, Louise Corso; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She worked as a seamstress in New York sewing military uniforms and later in Tampa at Frayne Sportswear. She was an excellent cook and was known for her sesame seed cookies and the fountain of youth, never looking her age. She welcomed all with a smile, kindness, and an open heart. She always put family and friends first, she adored them and they adored her in return. Anna will certainly be missed by all who knew her. There will be no funeral service due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to Lifepath and the Chang Family (Dr. Ramon Chang and Myriam Chang) and staff who cared for Anna with compassion, dignity and grace during this challenging time of a pandemic. As Anna would want, pay your kindness forward to others, the cost is little, but the reward is rich. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to LifePath Hospice www.chaptershealth.org/giving
or the American Heart Association www.heart.org
