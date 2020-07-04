1/
Anne Theresa SHELFFO
SHELFFO, Anne Theresa Cacioppo of Trinity, FL, age 81, passed away June 30, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Paul and her five wonderful children Ronald, Denise, Lynne, Janine and Michelle, as well as her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Anne was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and Indiana University, and was a long time tax preparer at H&R Block. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest with her husband Ronald at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
