TRIGG, Anne Hutton age 95, died on Feburary 7, 2020. She is survived by eight of her 10 children, sons, William Jr., Jonathan, Thomas, Laurence, Marcus, Steven, Antony; daughter, Elizabeth Clark; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Laura Pinney of Beaver-creek, OH and Ruth Hancock of Adelaide, Australia. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Colonel William Trigg; son, David and daughter, Rebecca. She was born in St. Petersburg, graduated from St. Paul's High School, St. Petersburg Junior College, and Florida State College for Women, now FSU. In her 40s she was active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. In her 50s and 60s she broke records for marathon running in her age group. When 90 she became a lector at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, St. Petersburg where she was baptized in 1924 and married in 1947. She considered her ten children her most worthwhile achievement. Please Sign the online guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020