VON ROSENSTIEL, Anne Peyton On December 18, 2019 Anne Von Rosenstiel passed away peacefully in her home on Snell Isle after recently celebrating her 94th birthday among family and friends. Mrs. Von Rosenstiel is survived by her son, Michael Kingsford; his wife, Sharon and their two daughters, Sarah and Lauren; her daughter, Kathleen Davis; her husband, Chris; their children, Scott Davis and Sabrina Leonard; as well as Sabrina's children, Kendall and Andrew. Mrs. Von Rosenstiel was very pleased by Scott Davis' upcoming marriage to Carissa Hauck In 2009, Mrs. Von Rosenstiel received the first Sister Margaret Freeman Award to celebrate her 26 years of volunteering and taking leadership roles to enhance the operation and success of the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. Anne and her husband, Werner Von Rosenstiel, were passionate about history, education and the environment. They established a fellowship endowment for graduate studies at the USF College of Marine Science and enjoyed the opportunity to follow their graduates' research and careers. Academy Preparatory School also recognized Anne Von Rosenstiel as one of Five Fabulous Females for her support of their History Department and her commitment to K-12 students having a chance at excellent education. After learning to paint in her 70's, Mrs Von Rosenstiel was inducted into the American Society of Acrylic Artists. During this time, she continued her education at the Academy of Senior Professionals, Eckerd College. Before moving to St. Petersburg, Anne Von Rosenstiel lived in Princeton, New Jersey where for many years she was involved in a research laboratory developing nuclear medicine scans for patients with brain tumors at Sloan Kettering Hospital, Columbia University. As she developed her interest in photography and environmental science, she moved to the Museum of Natural History in New York to photograph specimens for identification and to create photographic portraits of the people important to the Museum. She traveled with the Museum to Africa to help develop fast acting tranquilizers used in furthering studies of the animals and their environment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made payable to USF Foundation in memory of Anne P. Von Rosenstiel to The Anne and Werner Von Rosenstiel Endowed Research Fund in Marine Science (Fund 266002) at the Office of Donor Relations, 4202 E. Fowler Ave, ALC100, Tampa, FL 33620, Attn: Beth Corbin or online at

