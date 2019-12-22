WILEY, Annetta J. age 87, of Tampa, FL passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Annetta was born November 29, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of James and Edith Jackson. She married the love of her life, David, in Philadelphia, PA, in 1954 after earning a Bachelor's in Home Economics at Drexel University. After a career as the administrator of Christ Episcopal Church in Ridley Park, PA, she moved to Tampa, FL, to be near their daughter and granddaughters, becoming active at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She was an active member of the Order of the Daughters of the King, Helping Hands who made quilts for the James A. Haley VA Hospital, and was always eager to help any and all. The embodiment of a good mother, she opened her heart to her own family but also 10 foster children in Pennsylvania, and numerous children through the Guardian Ad Litem program in Tampa. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David A. Wiley Jr. Survivors include her son, David A. Wiley III (Jenny); daughter, Alice W. Prucha (Robert); brother, James W. Jackson (Sharon); grandchildren, Lauren Wiley-Dugan (Tim), Julia Johnson (Ryan), and Kimberly Phillips (Adam); and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Johnson. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Road, Tampa, FL 33625. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annetta's memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or to Season's Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019