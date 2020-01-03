BAXLEY, Annette C. 71, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully December 31, 2019. A native of Donalsonville, GA, she was a member of First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Watis B. Baxley; and survived by her daughters, Pamela Harris (Lee) and Rhonda Carbart; her son, Wayne B. Baxley (Lori); her siblings, Margie Edwards and George Carbart (Valerie); her grandchildren, Maurice Carbart, Marquise Harris and Latanya Harris; five great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. A Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 11 am, at First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1121 22nd Street S. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 5-7 pm, at Davis & Davis Funeral Services 5730 15th Ave. S. Gulfport, FL. 33707 (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020