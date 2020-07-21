1/1
Annette LEAVINE
LEAVINE, Annette Saranko "Net" 79, of Plant City, passed away July 16, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Annette was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who in return loved her family dearly. Family was always Annette's priority, giving selflessly of her time and energy. She loved fishing and boating, entertaining and being a great side-kick for her husband, Skip, the two of them always in the kitchen, on a boating adventure, or just enjoying quiet time together. Annette worked at Lykes Brothers for more than 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Skip Leavine and her parents, James Saranko, Margaret Walls, and Jake Walls. She is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie Leavine Fresonke (Dean) and Sharon Leavine Howe (Roy); her siblings, Jimmy Saranko (Jane), Bobby Saranko (Mattie), Margie Nelson (Roger); sister-in-law, Ann Leavine; four grandchildren, Joseph Wygant, Alex Fresonke (Maegan), Roxy Byrd (Andrew) and Max Fresonke; and three lovely grandchildren, Avery Fresonke, Aria Viss and Kylar Viss. A memorial celebration of life will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the City of Tampa Firemen's Benevolent Association via a secure online portal https://www.fbatampa.com/donate/

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Saranko) Leavine Families for the loss of your loved one, Annette, "Net", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
