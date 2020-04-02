BETHUNE, Annie B. 87, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned to her heavenly home March 27, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Larry and Terry Bethune; four daughters, Bertha Kearse, Statie Lee, Katherine Bethune-Hearns, and Rosie Parker; brothers, Robert, Clevland, and Grover Kennedy; sisters, Louise Woods and Mary Katherine Stevens; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Funeral service is Friday April 3, 10 am at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020