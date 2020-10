Annie CHRISTIAN

Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRISTIAN, Annie L. 76, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home Oct. 7, 2020. She was a former member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Cherished memories she leaves to her daughter, Jacqueline Davis; sons, Morris James (Jacqueline Caskey-James), Curtis Haugabook, and Matthew Simmons; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service, Saturday, October 17, 11 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



