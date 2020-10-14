1/1
Annie CHRISTIAN
{ "" }
CHRISTIAN, Annie L. 76, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home Oct. 7, 2020. She was a former member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Cherished memories she leaves to her daughter, Jacqueline Davis; sons, Morris James (Jacqueline Caskey-James), Curtis Haugabook, and Matthew Simmons; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service, Saturday, October 17, 11 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
