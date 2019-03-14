Annie Elizabeth THOMAS

THOMAS, Annie Elizabeth

January 19, 1940-March 7, 2019. She was owner of Annie's Beauty Salon of St. Petersburg, FL, for over 20 years. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2:30 pm, at Positive Impact Church, 2750 34th St. S.

(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019
