THOMAS, Annie Elizabeth
January 19, 1940-March 7, 2019. She was owner of Annie's Beauty Salon of St. Petersburg, FL, for over 20 years. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2:30 pm, at Positive Impact Church, 2750 34th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019