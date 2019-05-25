PATON, Annie Fernandez
92, of Valrico, slipped into eternal rest May 20, 2019. Born in Tampa, she moved to Valrico in 1987. She was the beloved mother of Shirley Shelton, Sharon Wagner (Steve); loving grandmother to Ryan Jones, Bobby Howse (Christina), Robyn Spoto (Brian), Amie Reutimann; great-grandmother to Seth Howse, Vincent and Dean Spoto, and Garrett and Connor Reutimann. Visitation, Saturday, June 1, 10-11 am, followed by service at Lone Oak Baptist Church 3505 W. Lone Oak Road, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Lone Oak Baptist Church/memo: in memory of Annie Paton-youth group.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 25 to May 26, 2019