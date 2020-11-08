1/1
Annie GARCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARCIA, Annie Ducker passed away on May 17, 2020, at age 96. As was her style, she did it "her way" passing peacefully away at home surrounded by family. Annie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Justo Garcia; son, Andrew; and brothers Ed and Whitney Ducker. She is survived by daughters, Sharon Oleson (Don), Cleo Alderman (Doug); grandsons, Paul Thompson (Krystal), Matt Bechtold; great- grandson, Jesse Thompson; and great-grandaughter, Annabelle Thompson; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Annie was born in Oak Ridge, Roatan, Republic of Honduras to Harold Ducker and Leila Parsons Ducker. She came to United States in 1945, and became a US citizen in 1954. She was an accomplished seamstress and pianist. Annie enjoyed cooking, gardening, and good conversations with her many friends and family. Saturday nights would find her watching her favorite shows, Lawrence Welk and Keeping Up Appearances. Annie led her life filled with determination and kindness to others. Her strong faith sustained her daily. The family would like to thank her caregiver Angels, Em, Patti, and Sharon. Also much gratitude goes to her "like a son", John, and friend and neighbor, Gus. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home as Garden of Memories on E. Lake Ave. Visitation is 1 pm with service at 2 pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annie's honor to Lifepath Hospice or Semiole Heights Baptist Church, PO Box 152228, Tampa, 33684.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
8136263161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved