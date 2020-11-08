GARCIA, Annie Ducker passed away on May 17, 2020, at age 96. As was her style, she did it "her way" passing peacefully away at home surrounded by family. Annie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Justo Garcia; son, Andrew; and brothers Ed and Whitney Ducker. She is survived by daughters, Sharon Oleson (Don), Cleo Alderman (Doug); grandsons, Paul Thompson (Krystal), Matt Bechtold; great- grandson, Jesse Thompson; and great-grandaughter, Annabelle Thompson; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Annie was born in Oak Ridge, Roatan, Republic of Honduras to Harold Ducker and Leila Parsons Ducker. She came to United States in 1945, and became a US citizen in 1954. She was an accomplished seamstress and pianist. Annie enjoyed cooking, gardening, and good conversations with her many friends and family. Saturday nights would find her watching her favorite shows, Lawrence Welk and Keeping Up Appearances. Annie led her life filled with determination and kindness to others. Her strong faith sustained her daily. The family would like to thank her caregiver Angels, Em, Patti, and Sharon. Also much gratitude goes to her "like a son", John, and friend and neighbor, Gus. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home as Garden of Memories on E. Lake Ave. Visitation is 1 pm with service at 2 pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annie's honor to Lifepath Hospice or Semiole Heights Baptist Church, PO Box 152228, Tampa, 33684.



