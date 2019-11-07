Annie GARRETT

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
GARRETT, Annie M. 75, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home October 28, 2019. She lea-ves cherished memories to her children; siblings; grandchildren; great-grand-children; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm, at True Faith and Deliverance Church, 2525 30th Ave. N. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 am, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, 4000 5th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
