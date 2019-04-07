Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Grace (Peacock) DEVER. View Sign





of Valrico, FL went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 while at the home of her daughter. Grace was born to Edward F. and Alise B. on February 25, 1933. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. All she wanted was to leave this world a better place. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Dever Sr., whom she honored by generously helping to build a school in Zambia; and one brother, Larry Peacock. Survivors include her son, Keith F. Womack of Riverview, FL; daughter, Karen E. Stuart of St. Petersburg, FL; stepsons, Bill, Jr., Donnie and Fred; her adoring grandchildren, Jared Womack, Kennedy-Tate Elizabeth and Alana-Anne Stuart; siblings, Jackie Murray, Gerald and Michael Peacock and numerous nieces and nephews. She has friends worldwide, too numerous to name. Grace retired from Hillsborough County School System after 41 years of teaching; she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 37 years and a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Her passing will leave a void in many hearts. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Possibilities Abound, Inc. for the Bill Dever Possibilities Preschool in Zambia. Thea Greer President contact information,

Stowers Funeral Home

