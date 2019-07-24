Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Gucciardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Gucciardo


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Gucciardo Obituary
GUCCIARDO, Annie

93, of Tampa, passed away on July 18, 2019. Born and raised in Tampa, Annie was a graduate of FSU. She taught for 38 years in Hillsborough County Schools. Her greatest treasure was her family. She was a devoted wife of 58 years, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Alfonso and Rosaria Pullara; siblings, Anthony Pullara and Josephine Costantino. She is survived by her loving family: son, Thomas (Jane); daughter, Joanne DuPont; grandsons, Tommy Gucciardo (Heather), Dennis Gucciardo (Lindsey), Ryan DuPont (Christi), Evan DuPont (Erica); great-grandchildren, Reed, Blake, and Avalee. Funeral Services are private. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now