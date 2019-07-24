|
|
GUCCIARDO, Annie
93, of Tampa, passed away on July 18, 2019. Born and raised in Tampa, Annie was a graduate of FSU. She taught for 38 years in Hillsborough County Schools. Her greatest treasure was her family. She was a devoted wife of 58 years, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Alfonso and Rosaria Pullara; siblings, Anthony Pullara and Josephine Costantino. She is survived by her loving family: son, Thomas (Jane); daughter, Joanne DuPont; grandsons, Tommy Gucciardo (Heather), Dennis Gucciardo (Lindsey), Ryan DuPont (Christi), Evan DuPont (Erica); great-grandchildren, Reed, Blake, and Avalee. Funeral Services are private. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019