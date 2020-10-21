CARPENTER, Annie-Kate Brengle 96, passed away October 14, 2020. Born in Tampa May 31, 1924, she was the daughter of John Selby Brengle and Mary Margaret Monroe Brengle. She graduated from the Medill School of Journalism-Northwestern University where she worked with the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune, returning thereafter to Tampa where she taught elementary school, high school, and college students. She attended Hyde Park Presbyterian Church and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, DAR, the St. Andrew's Society, the Florida Genealogical Society, and the Huguenot Society of Florida. Annie-Kate was preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Mary-Phyllis Dolcimascolo Harvey. She is survived by her son, Samuel B. Dolcimascolo (Mary Margaret); son-in-law, John W. Harvey; grandchildren, Paul S. Dolcimascolo (Jessica), Mollie Dolcimascolo, Caroline Elizabeth Harvey, and Mary Kate Harvey; and three great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a private family service will be held at graveside. www.blountcurrymacdill.com