ANGERHOLZER, Annie Laurie D. born in Jacksonville, FL May 17, 1920, died November 17, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL. Annie Laurie was proud of being a Florida native, but cherished the 40 years she spent in North Carolina. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lurline (Phil) Freeman, Dunedin, FL, Max (Pam) Angerholzer, Jr., Mobile, AL; sister, Jaqueline D. Bercik, Moon Township, PA; grandchildren, Mark (Valerie) Freeman, St. Petersburg, FL, Annie Laurie Freeman (Graham Jenison), Washington, D.C., Matthew Freeman, Dunedin, FL, Maxmillian (Lindsay) Angerholzer III, Washington, D.C., Susan (Tommy) Overton, Mobile, AL; great-grandchildren, Julia, Cricket, Lucia and Edward. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 55 years, Max Angerholzer. A service will be held December 14 at 2 pm at St. Michael O.C.C., 2680 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin, FL 34698, with a celebration of life to follow at Angels Senior Living, 1655 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34683. The family would like to thank all those that provided loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie Laurie's honor may be made to St. Michael O.C.C. or Give Kids The World Village, 210 S. Bass Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746, www.gktw.org www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
