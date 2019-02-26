LOVE, Annie
85, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she was preceded in death by husband, Ernest Love Sr. She is survived by four children, Marlene Love Harper, Linda Love Bratton (Mike), Ernest Love Jr. (Wanda), Randell Love; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 W. Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019