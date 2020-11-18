1/1
Annie Ruth GARDNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARDNER, Annie Ruth Elliott 76, of Largo, God called Annie home November 10, 2020. Annie was born in 1944 to the late Richard and Fannie Ella Elliott. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, four children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, three sisters, four brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, a life-long companion, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held outdoors at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Largo November 21, 2020 11 am. There will be no Repast and CDC guidelines will be followed. Please visit www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com for memorial contribution information, biography and to place a tribute.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved