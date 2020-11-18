GARDNER, Annie Ruth Elliott 76, of Largo, God called Annie home November 10, 2020. Annie was born in 1944 to the late Richard and Fannie Ella Elliott. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, four children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, three sisters, four brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, a life-long companion, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held outdoors at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Largo November 21, 2020 11 am. There will be no Repast and CDC guidelines will be followed. Please visit www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
for memorial contribution information, biography and to place a tribute.