Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Storke Funeral Home
Bowling Green, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church
24032 Sparta Road
Milford, VA
View Map
Annie Thornton Obituary
THORNTON, Annie M. Merle "Annie" Thornton, 102, passed peacefully at Mease Hospital in Dunedin, Florida, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Known as Mommy T., Mrs. Thornton took care of children, both in her home, at preschools, and Quantico Marine Base, VA. After growing up on a poultry farm in Bowling Green, she was a 41-year resident of Port Royal on the Rappahannock River with her husband of 68 years, the late Joseph D. Thornton. She loved her family, gardening, and fishing. Merle is survived by her sons, Joseph D. (Pat) and William H. (Susan), as well as five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, VA, Friday, March 20, 6-8 pm; and a service Saturday, March 21, 11 am, at Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, VA. Donations will be accepted at Mease Foundation, www.mortonplantmeasefoundation.org or www. salembaptist.org. Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
