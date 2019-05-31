Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
90, of Brandon, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Harold; daughter, Marcia Roberts; sons, Randal Stutzman, Donald Stutzman, and Timothy Stutzman; brothers, Laurence and Jimmy Cutts; sister, LaNelle Weiss; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Bay Area Church of Christ, 3905 Orange Street, Mango FL 33550 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt Dora Children's Home.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019
