Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony CARUSO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARUSO, Anthony passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 just three weeks shy of his 99th birthday. Born on April 17, 1921 in the town of Pietril-cina, Italy, he emigrated to New York in 1937 at the age of 16. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 21 where he fought in the invasion at Normandy and served time in Germany. He lived for many years with his beloved wife, Mary in West Babylon, NY. They retired to Florida where he started volunteering at the Veterans Clinic in New Port Richey. He was featured on a Fox 13 News segment highlighting the 17,000-plus Volunteer hours he contributed. Anthony is survived by his siblings, Phyllis Assalti, Albert Caruso, and Victor Caruso; along with two granddaughters; four great- grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, 28 great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great- great-nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. During these unsettled times we can all aspire to sustain Anthony's legacy of kindness, generosity, friendship, and compassion. A memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

CARUSO, Anthony passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 just three weeks shy of his 99th birthday. Born on April 17, 1921 in the town of Pietril-cina, Italy, he emigrated to New York in 1937 at the age of 16. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 21 where he fought in the invasion at Normandy and served time in Germany. He lived for many years with his beloved wife, Mary in West Babylon, NY. They retired to Florida where he started volunteering at the Veterans Clinic in New Port Richey. He was featured on a Fox 13 News segment highlighting the 17,000-plus Volunteer hours he contributed. Anthony is survived by his siblings, Phyllis Assalti, Albert Caruso, and Victor Caruso; along with two granddaughters; four great- grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, 28 great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great- great-nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. During these unsettled times we can all aspire to sustain Anthony's legacy of kindness, generosity, friendship, and compassion. A memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close