CASORIO, Anthony Peter passed away Jan. 15, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer. He is survived by his significant other, Mary Carney; children, Mary Lynn Reeser, Michael Casorio (Jack), Cynthia McRee (Lynn), John Casorio (Sue); grandchildren, Sean, Nicolas, Kelsey, Travis, Jamie; and great-granddaughter, Leia. Visitation will be 10-11 am, Friday, Jan. 24, with Mass, 11 am, at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Obituary and guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020