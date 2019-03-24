Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Charles "Tony" Kiggins. View Sign





84, of Belleair Bluffs, Florida passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. Tony was born on May 18, 1934 in Portland, Oregon to the late Anthony Chester Kiggins and Mildred Heater Kiggins. He grew up in Vancouver, Washington and attended Vancouver High School where he met his wife Le Anne "Rusty" Kiggins. As a star athlete, Tony played basketball and tennis. Tony went on to attend Washington State University. Shortly thereafter they ventured off on a 'one-year' journey to oversee his stepfather's budding business adventure in Clearwater, Florida named Hearin Lumber Company, Inc. As owner and operator, Tony was instrumental in the success of Hearin Lumber Company which still operates today in Largo, Florida. Along the way, Tony was awarded "Boss-of-the-Year" by the "Women in Construction of Clearwater" for his guidance and leadership at Hearin Lumber Company. Tony was very active in sporting activities with his children, including Little League Baseball, Largo Blue Devil football and cheerleading, basketball, track and tennis. During the 1960's and 70's Tony became an avid golfer. He was a long time member of the Pelican Country Club in Belleair, Florida where he was a founding member of the "Nooners"golf organization. He later became a member of Clearwater Country Club. He was also a member of the Clearwater Chapter of the Privateers. Tony's early years in Florida included boating and fishing the waters off Clearwater and surrounding areas and he was always very proud of his backyard vegetable garden. Tony is survived by his wife of 64 years, Le Anne "Rusty" Kiggins; his sons, Anthony Lee Kiggins, Timothy Joe Kiggins, Thomas Roy Kiggins; and daughter, Teresa Lynne Wozniak along with eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice and Empath Health. Online condolences can be placed at



