81, of Tampa went to rest June 11, 2019 at his home. He was surrounded by his loving family and Agnes Wagacha, who the family is very grateful for her outstanding love and care for Anthony over the past nine years. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida and attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Jesuit High School (class of 1956). He went on to obtain his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Florida. Throughout his career as a pharmacist he held various positions with companies such as Eckard Drugs, Tampa General Hospital, and Merck Medco. Anthony also served as President of the Hillsborough County Pharmacy Association. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio Collado and America Collado. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Melinda Collado; his children, Ashley Collado Borrego (David), Toni Marie Collado (Lorie), Richard Collado (Katie), Robert Collado (Katrina), Kelly Collado (Rick); his grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Marissa, Alex, and Lizzy; and great-grandchildren, Milyhia and Jace. His true legacy is in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren which he loved so very much. His biggest joys in life were his family, his lifelong friends, and the Florida Gators. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa. Graveside service to follow at 2 pm at Centro Espanol Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3300 North 46th Street, Tampa, Florida 33605.
