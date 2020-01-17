Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
4207 E. Lake Ave
View Map
Anthony CONA


1930 - 2020
Anthony CONA Obituary
CONA, Anthony Joseph 89, Passed away Jan. 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 23, 1930 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Pietro and Maria Cona. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Josephine Fernandez Cona; sister, Thelma Mangione and husband, Tony; as well as brother, Steve Cona and wife, Sarah. He is survived by his family; son, Anthony J. Cona Jr. (Karen Vance); daughter, Paula Jean Fisher (Michael); grandsons, Brian Michael Fisher (Gwen), Sean Paul Fisher (Kristen); great-grandson, Giovanni Fisher; as well as his loving and faithful companion of many years, Alicia Ramos Russell. Tony was a Korean War veteran and when he returned home, he worked as an electrician and carpenter. In 1955, he went to work at MacDill A.F.B. and worked in the greyhound racing industry with the Tampa Dog Track, Derby Lane and Sarasota Kennel Club. In 1986, he retired as foreman of the 56 CES Grounds Division MacDill A.F.B. after 30 years of service. He also retired in 1997 from the Tampa Dog Track as Presiding Judge of the Racing Department. Pallbearers will include Brian Fisher, Sean Fisher, Al Montalbano Jr., Lee Fernandez, Steve Cona Jr., Vincent Cuervo, Dean Mangione, and Ron Kimble. Honorary Pallbearers will include Sam Leone, Al Romanello, Ernie Antonori, Don Leggett, Rick Cona, Paul Fernandez, Armando Sanchez, Joe Vasquez, and Mark Russell. Special Thanks to Dr. Gustavo Serrano, Dr. Matthew Glover, and all the technicians at U.S. Renal Care, N. Armenia Ave., for the excellent healthcare they provided for our father. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation 11:30 am-1 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home; 4730 N. Armenia Ave. The service will begin at 1pm. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., at 2 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
