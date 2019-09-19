DAYES, Anthony Brian 51, passed away Sept. 13, 2019. Brian was born in Jamaica and migrated to the U.S. at age seven. He attended Florida State University where he earned his degree in accounting. He worked with Cariba International, and had many friends and customers throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and internationally. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Margaret Dayes; daughter, Jaimie; son-in-law, Alex; and granddaughter, Teagan Muzaurieta. May he rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, at 10 am, September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Suncoast Hospice/Empathy Health. A

