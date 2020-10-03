DELLA MONICA, Anthony J. "AJ" 78, of Clearwater, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. Born in Fall River, MA. Anthony grew up in Danbury, CT. and served in the U.S. Navy 1959 to 1963. He came to Florida in 1973, in 1980 established A.J. Della Monica & Associates Commercial Real Estate firm. Locally, he was a member of Saint Cecelia Catholic Church. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony S. and Josephine Della Monica; and brother, Jack Della Monica. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Debra Landen, Clearwater; stepdaughter, Kelly Persinger, Clearwater; sons, Charles Zarcone, Brookfield, CT., Russell Zarcone Land O'Lakes, Kevin Zarcone, Tampa; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service October 25, 2020 at 1 pm, at Veterans Funeral Care Clearwater.



