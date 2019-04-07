passed away peacefully April 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 18, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York and is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis. He is also survived by his five children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name Catholic Church in Gulfport, Florida on April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a one-hour viewing before. Entombment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery after Mass.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019