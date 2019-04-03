Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Fredric Mark SKEY. View Sign

SKEY, Lt. Col. Anthony Fredric Mark USAF (Ret.)



known to family and friends as Tony, passed away peacefully at his long time St. Petersburg home March 31, 2019 at the age of 81, with Carol, his wife of 57 years, by his side. A highly inquisitive man with numerous interests, Tony loved classical music, records, books, food, wine, flying, travel, boating, and a good pun. Most of all, he loved his family.



Born in Singapore in 1937 to British parents, Tony spent his early years in California and New Zealand, later moving to Wilton, Connecticut. As a teen, Tony developed a love of classical music and stringed instruments, an interest he pursued as an avocation, and for a period professionally, his whole life.



Tony joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 following high school, serving as a weatherman. He then attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a degree in Philosophy. It was at UConn that Tony met fellow student Carol MacMillan, a classical pianist and teacher. They married in 1962 in Hampton, Connecticut. Tony pursued graduate studies on full scholarship at Vanderbilt University, but left upon acceptance into the Air Force's pilot training program.



Tony was a decorated Air Force pilot, flying the F-102 and the RF-4C in North America, Asia, and Europe. He flew over 100 combat missions during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1968 for his valor in aerial combat over North Vietnam. Tony finished his military career at MacDill AFB in 1984 at the rank of Lt. Colonel after 25 years of service.



In 1988, Tony was invited to join the Chicago fine violin dealership of Kenneth Warren & Son, Ltd. He worked at Warren's for seven years and maintained an affiliation with the firm for many years afterwards. In 1995, Tony returned to St. Petersburg and taught courses on musical instruments and musicians at Eckerd College Elderhostel.



A lifelong amateur violinist, Tony was a member of the Tampa Bay Symphony for several decades. He also wrote the Program Notes for many of the orchestra's concerts over the years.



Tony is survived by his wife Carol; four sons, Mark, Chris, John, and David; two daughters-in-law, Nancy and Cristiane; three grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, and Diego; a brother, Gerald and his family; and his dear friend since childhood, Louisa Jacobs.



Tony's family gratefully encourages memorial contributions to either the Tampa Bay Symphony at

