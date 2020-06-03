FULLER, Anthony L. 71, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned May 27, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Fannie Fuller; sons, Rodney McKay, Anthony Fuller Jr., and Michael Smith; daughter, Latasha Thompson; brothers, William Fuller, Larry Fuller, Craig Robins, and Eddie Golden; sisters, Martha Gail Fuller, Janice Robins, Helen Golden and Vivian Golden; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral Saturday June 6, 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.