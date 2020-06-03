Anthony FULLER
FULLER, Anthony L. 71, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned May 27, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Fannie Fuller; sons, Rodney McKay, Anthony Fuller Jr., and Michael Smith; daughter, Latasha Thompson; brothers, William Fuller, Larry Fuller, Craig Robins, and Eddie Golden; sisters, Martha Gail Fuller, Janice Robins, Helen Golden and Vivian Golden; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral Saturday June 6, 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUN
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
