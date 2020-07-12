Anthony FUSCO

FUSCO, Anthony "Tony" 77, of Tampa, FL passed away on July 4, 2020. Born April 9, 1943 in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Johnson City High School and went on to get his Liberal Arts and Sciences degree from BCC. He worked for IBM for 28 years before retiring. He lead a women's U19 soccer team to two National Championships and received an accommodation letter from President Ronald Reagan in 1984 for winning the USA Jr. Olympics. In retirement he work for Lupton's Catering for 16 years, which allowed him to play golf almost every day. Tony received much joy in working with the paraplegic children for the past 10 years. Anyone who knew Tony knew he was living his best life, helping others and playing golf. Tony never met a stranger and treated everyone with love and respect. Tony is survived by his two sons, Bobby and Brendan; and his daughter, Tina. Tony is also survived by his brother, Richard; his two grandsons, Anthony and Nicholas; and his great- granddaughter Adaline. Services for Tony will be held at a later date to be announced..



