GIORDANO, Anthony "Grumpy" 86 of Holiday, Florida was born in Inwood, New York, October 17, 1934 and passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. "Tony" leaves behind his three sons, Anthony J. Giordano of Holiday, Steven Giordano of New Port Richey, and Ken Giordano of Holiday; his five grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Amber, Megan, and Hayley; and his great-grandson, Jordan. He is also survived by his older siblings, Dolly, Philip, and Thomas of New York. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2 pm, with honors presented 3:30 pm, at Michels & Lundquist
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
