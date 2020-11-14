GIORDANO, Anthony "Grumpy" 86 of Holiday, Florida was born in Inwood, New York, October 17, 1934 and passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. "Tony" leaves behind his three sons, Anthony J. Giordano of Holiday, Steven Giordano of New Port Richey, and Ken Giordano of Holiday; his five grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Amber, Megan, and Hayley; and his great-grandson, Jordan. He is also survived by his older siblings, Dolly, Philip, and Thomas of New York. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2 pm, with honors presented 3:30 pm, at Michels & Lundquist



Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2020.