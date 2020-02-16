Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anthony Gonzalez Obituary
GONZALEZ, Anthony Anthony Gonzalez, 88, of Tampa passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born November 27, 1931 in Tampa to Antonio and Zelaida (Torres) Gonzalez. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alice Gonzalez; daughter, Kim Danh (Danny); grandchildren,Jessica Danh(Ghais), and Johnny Danh(Hien); cousins, Cynthia Castillo, and Theresa Spoto; as well as many friends that he made throughout the years. Tony had a special love for cats, especially Mama Kitty. He also enjoyed making furniture, woodworking, and football. Professionally, he was a long time employee of Lester Gurlie Furniture and Gaine Hardware Store. He and Alice loved car travels throughout the Smokey Mountains and New England. Anthony will be remembered for his sense of humor and will be sadly missed by family and friends. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation 11:00-12:00pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home; 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Service will start at 12:00pm, and interment in Garden of Memories cemetery;4207 E Lake Ave, will follow at 1:00pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
