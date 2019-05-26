KONCEWICZ, Anthony J.
94, of South Pasadena, and a longtime resident of the Chicago area, died May 23, 2019. He was a retired electrical utility foreman at Commonwealth Edison Co. and a WWII Army veteran of the Battle of Remagen in Germany. Tony was the loving father of Barbara Jean Sadek of Rose Valley, PA; the husband of the late Wanda Koncewicz (nee Toczek); the son of Boleslaw and Antonette (Adzgowski) Koncewicz; the brother of Walter, Dominick and Raymond Koncewicz, Helen Boyuk and Mary Pajak; and is survived by many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 10 am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in St. Pete Beach. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearwater.
