21, died early Sunday morning May 26, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Anthony was born on December 18, 1997 in Dayton, Ohio but lived most of his life in the Tampa area. While he attended Wiregrass Ranch High School he was a member of the Wiregrass Bulls football team. After transferring schools, he graduated in 2016. Most recently, he was a pool leak specialist at American Leak Detection and he enjoyed his job. He was adored by his entire family. He touched many peoples hearts and all who knew him loved him. He possessed a sweet and gentle soul, but at the same time had a witty sense of humor that could easily make you laugh. He will be forever missed. He leaves behind his mother, Bobbie Rae Boyer; his grandmother and step grandfather, Marie and Richard Kay; maternal grandfather, Robert Allen Boyer; great-grandmother and great grandfather, Bobbie and JC Terry. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Kevin and Carissa Hogan; and sister, Peyton Hogan as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather and great- grandmother, Kenneth and Lois Boyer; and great-great- grandmother, Bonnie Marie Cole. A celebration of life will take place at 7 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Loyless Funeral Homes. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Words of comfort may be express at:



