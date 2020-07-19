1/1
Anthony KOLCH
KOLCH, Anthony Stuart "Big Tony" passed away peacefully to be welcomed into the waiting arms of Jesus on May 27, 2020, at the age of 76. He always strived to bring people together and his final days were a testament to this mission, spent surrounded by those he loved. He was known for his big hugs and bigger than life passion for God, country, and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debbie; sister, Carol; as well as his children, Anthony, Audra, Kathryn, Kirsten, and Kylen; and his nine grandchildren whom he loved wholeheartedly.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
