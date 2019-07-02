MATHEWS, Anthony Jr.



"Matt" 90, of Largo, FL, formerly of New Bedford, MA, passed away on his birthday, Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New York, NY to Anthony and Angelina Mathews in 1929 before the family settled in New Bedford in 1941. He served in the US Navy on the USS Sullivan during the Korean War. Matt met Carmen Matthews at a dance in 1951, and it was "love at first sight". They were married on July 18, 1953 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in New Bedford and raised their children there before retiring to Florida in 1995. Matt worked at Revere Copper & Brass until retirement and enjoyed staying active, all things baseball, and most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Carmen (Matthews) Mathews; and three daughters: Donna Jannis and her husband, John; Ann Marie Haggerty and her husband, Arthur, Lori Keenan and her husband, Tom. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: John M. Jannis, Maureen Keenan, and Kaitlin Keenan. A celebration Mass will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10 am, at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Largo.



