Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Tarantino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. Tarantino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony P. Tarantino Obituary
TARANTINO, Anthony P.

On March 2, 2019, at age 90, Anthony ended his earthly existence and relocated to a penthouse condo unit in Heaven, overlooking the Florida Gulf Stream. His life was highlighted with many successful condominium projects in southeast Florida and commercial development ventures throughout Florida. He leaves behind three surviving children, Michele, Larry, and Michael (Vicky) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, Steven and by former wife, Christianne. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family members. For online condolences, please visit:

www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now