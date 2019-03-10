|
|
TARANTINO, Anthony P.
On March 2, 2019, at age 90, Anthony ended his earthly existence and relocated to a penthouse condo unit in Heaven, overlooking the Florida Gulf Stream. His life was highlighted with many successful condominium projects in southeast Florida and commercial development ventures throughout Florida. He leaves behind three surviving children, Michele, Larry, and Michael (Vicky) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, Steven and by former wife, Christianne. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family members. For online condolences, please visit:
www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019