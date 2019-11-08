PAWLE, Anthony Jesse In loving memory of Anthony. Born June 11, 1956, passed Oct. 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Valerie M. Benham; two brothers, Michael H. Pawlowski, Steven R. Pawlowski; two sisters, Diane L. Moore, Ruth P. Pullen; two nephews; seven nieces; seven great-nephews; five great-nieces; two four legged fur friends; a great-auntie and her whole loving family. One of Andy's greatest accomplishments in the last few years was how he helped his nephew, Thomas, not feel like or be put through what he had in his past. Helping his nephew, Thomas, was truly his greatest accomplishment. His family, his lady and very good friend 40 plus along with several others throughout his life are his legacy. Bare, Joker with all the rest will be looking for you on the bridge. Enjoy your rest and we will see you again. You are forever in our heart. Your loving dysfuctional family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019