Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony PAWLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAWLE, Anthony Jesse In loving memory of Anthony. Born June 11, 1956, passed Oct. 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Valerie M. Benham; two brothers, Michael H. Pawlowski, Steven R. Pawlowski; two sisters, Diane L. Moore, Ruth P. Pullen; two nephews; seven nieces; seven great-nephews; five great-nieces; two four legged fur friends; a great-auntie and her whole loving family. One of Andy's greatest accomplishments in the last few years was how he helped his nephew, Thomas, not feel like or be put through what he had in his past. Helping his nephew, Thomas, was truly his greatest accomplishment. His family, his lady and very good friend 40 plus along with several others throughout his life are his legacy. Bare, Joker with all the rest will be looking for you on the bridge. Enjoy your rest and we will see you again. You are forever in our heart. Your loving dysfuctional family.

PAWLE, Anthony Jesse In loving memory of Anthony. Born June 11, 1956, passed Oct. 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Valerie M. Benham; two brothers, Michael H. Pawlowski, Steven R. Pawlowski; two sisters, Diane L. Moore, Ruth P. Pullen; two nephews; seven nieces; seven great-nephews; five great-nieces; two four legged fur friends; a great-auntie and her whole loving family. One of Andy's greatest accomplishments in the last few years was how he helped his nephew, Thomas, not feel like or be put through what he had in his past. Helping his nephew, Thomas, was truly his greatest accomplishment. His family, his lady and very good friend 40 plus along with several others throughout his life are his legacy. Bare, Joker with all the rest will be looking for you on the bridge. Enjoy your rest and we will see you again. You are forever in our heart. Your loving dysfuctional family. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close