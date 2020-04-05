Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony PERRONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PERRONE, Anthony "Tony" of Tampa, Florida died peacefully on March 24, 2020 after a brave battle with lung cancer. "Tony" as he was known to family and friends, was born in Ybor City, August 22, 1943. He was a proud Navy veteran, and a proud member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local 67 of Central Florida. He was an avid fisherman, loved the water, and was an inaugural and lifelong season-ticket holder of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a proud, loving, father, grandfather and husband. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Perrone; his mother, Esther Fernandez Perrone; and his wife of 40 years, Anna Maria Perrone. He is survived by his wife, Marlen Alvarez Perrone; his daughter, Mia Perrone and his son, Anthony M. Perrone and wife, Robin; grandsons, JT Paggio, John Anthony Perrone, and William F. Perrone. Tony loved his family and friends more than life and will be missed. We love you, Dad. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled later in the summer to honor him.

