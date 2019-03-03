MOSCATO, Anthony R. "Tony"
69, passed away February 22, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 16, 1950 to Theresa and Angelo Moscato. He graduated from Division Avenue High School in Levittown, NY in 1968. Tony moved to the Tampa area in 1977 where he met the love of his life. He married Irma in 1978. They supported each other through thick and thin, in sickness and in health. After 30 years as owner/operator of Southern Design Graphics Printing Co., he continued working in Finance at Tampa Catholic High School, the alma mater of his three children. Tony is pre-deceased by his parents; and his daughter, Denise Marie. He is survived by his wife, Irma Ana; daughters, Heather Pitcher (Scott) and Kellie deArmas; son, Anthony Moscato; his brothers, Gary Moscato (Caren) and Joseph Moscato (Carmela); grandchildren, Joshua deArmas, Samantha deArmas and Sophia Pitcher; well-loved nieces and nephews and countless beloved friends. He cherished times and travel with Gerrie "Cuz" and Kenny Rosner. He also treasured his friendship with Eileen Krummerich. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 4 at Maggiano's at Westshore Plaza from 6-8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name are appreciated to Tampa Catholic Baseball Team, TCHS 4630 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33603
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019