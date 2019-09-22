Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony RAINERI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAINERI, Anthony John "Tony" passed peacefully on August 31, 2019 with loving family present. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was predeceased by his parents, Ciro and Antonina Raineri; brother, Salvatore and son, Charles. Prior to moving to Florida where he ran a lawn maintenance business for 45 years, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the 1950's, worked in construction and was a volunteer fireman in New York. Tony's favorite pastime was eating, but he loved bowling, dancing, golf and a good project. He was a loyal volunteer at the Clearwater Historical Society Museum. He is survived by his wife, Susan and daughter, Maria Raineri Smith (Robert); sons, Anthony Raineri (Jackie), Christopher Raineri (Erin); stepson, Daniel Chaplin (Lisa) along with grandchildren, Chase Chaplin, Vincent, Christian and Braden Raineri; and sisters, Josie Weckessar (Joseph) and Grace DeFino. Funeral Service to be held at the Bay Pines Veterans Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 pm. Immediately following at 2:45 pm, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Event Center for the Clearwater Historical Society at 610 S. Fort Harrison, Clearwater, 33756. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Clearwater Historical Society, (a 501C3) at PO Box 175, Clearwater, Florida 33756.

