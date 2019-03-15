RICCIARDULLI, Anthony
|
of St. Petersburg, FL. It is with a very heavy heart to announce that Anthony "Tony" Ricciardulli, 81, passed away March 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, May 15, 1937, to John and Edith Ricciardulli. Tony was preceded in death by his father, John Ricciardulli; mother, Edith Ricciardulli; brother, John Ricciardulli Jr.; nephew, John Ricciardulli III; and wife, Patricia Acone-Ricciardulli of New Jersey. A Korean War Veteran, a successful Salesman and a gambler in every way in life, he was a proud Italian-American who lived unapologetically, without reserve and was known everywhere he went, immediately becoming the center of attention in any situation. However, his most valued and prized accomplishments in life were his two children. Tony is survived by his daughter, Dana Ricciardulli; and his son, Anthony "Tony" Ricciardulli Jr.; as well as his niece, Rayna Ricciardulli; and two great-nephews Anthony and Michael. Family, Friends and those who Tony touched are invited to Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33711, Monday March 18, 2019 from 11 am -1 pm immediately followed by prayer services from 1-1:30 pm. Guestbook at
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019